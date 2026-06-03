3 June 2026
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Azerbaijan’s Onur Guluzade set for international table tennis tournament in Sweden

Table tennis
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3 June 2026 15:13
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Azerbaijan’s Onur Guluzade set for international table tennis tournament in Sweden

Azerbaijani table tennis player Onur Guluzade is set to compete at the “WTT Youth Contender” international tournament in Sweden.

According to the Azerbaijan Table Tennis Federation, the talented young athlete will take part in the competition under the guidance of national team head coach Mikhail Timofeyev.

The tournament is scheduled to be held in Helsingborg from 4 to 7 June and will feature some of the most promising youth table tennis players from around the world.

Following the event, Guluzade will also participate in a special training camp organised by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) in Halmstad between 8 and 13 June.

The camp is designed for talented young athletes and is considered an important opportunity for developing players to gain international experience and improve their skills alongside elite youth prospects.

Azerbaijan has continued to invest in the development of young athletes across several Olympic sports, with table tennis emerging as one of the disciplines receiving increasing attention in recent years.

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