Azerbaijan’s young table tennis players win four medals in Uzbekistan - PHOTO

Azerbaijan’s young table tennis players delivered another impressive international performance after winning four medals at a traditional tournament in Uzbekistan dedicated to the memory of renowned player Rafik Shiriev.

According to İdman.Biz, the competition took place in Andijan, where Azerbaijani athletes secured one gold, one silver and two bronze medals across different age categories.

Mehin Mirzabalayeva was the standout performer in the under-13 category, defeating all of her opponents to win the gold medal and claim the tournament title.

Gulnur Karimli earned silver in the under-11 division after reaching the final and suffering her only defeat of the tournament.

Bronze medals went to Saida Guluzade in the under-13 category and Yagmur Mammadli in the under-15 competition.

The results continued a productive week for Azerbaijan’s youth national team, which had already enjoyed success at the “WTT Youth Contender” tournament held in Tashkent from 13 to 16 May. At that event, Onur Guluzade won silver, while Jafar Almammadli and Mehin Mirzabalayeva collected bronze medals.

Under the guidance of youth national team coaches Elnur Hidayatzade and Ramil Jafarov, Azerbaijan concluded the competitions in Uzbekistan with a total of seven medals.