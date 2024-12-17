17 December 2024
EN

Third Final Stage of ‘Parlag Ulduz’ Children's Swimming League to be held

Swimming
News
17 December 2024 13:50
12
Third Final Stage of ‘Parlag Ulduz’ Children's Swimming League to be held

The third final stage of the "Parlag Ulduz" Children's Swimming League will kick off in Baku.

According to the press service of the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation, nearly 200 athletes will compete in the event, Idman.biz reports.

The final stage of the "Parlag Ulduz" Children's Swimming League, which will take place in the Baku Aquatics Palace, will last for one day. The winners will be awarded diplomas and medals. Additionally, the swimmers with the highest points will be included in the Baku city team.

The tournament will be held on December 28, organized by the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation and the Baku City Youth and Sports Department.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

World's Best Swimmers of 2024 announced
16 December 11:25
Swimming

World's Best Swimmers of 2024 announced

The winners were selected based on public voting on social media and votes from the World Aquatics jury members
Head coach’s expectations for Azerbaijani swimmers in Tartu
2 December 14:19
Swimming

Head coach’s expectations for Azerbaijani swimmers in Tartu

The Estonia Open Championship will take place in Tartu from December 18 to 23
Swimming for All: Farid Gayibov encourages a healthier, active lifestyle
1 December 17:21
Swimming

Swimming for All: Farid Gayibov encourages a healthier, active lifestyle

Minister Gayibov highlighted the growing interest in swimming in recent years
Baku hosts opening of 'Swimming for All' finals - PHOTO
1 December 15:26
Swimming

Baku hosts opening of 'Swimming for All' finals - PHOTO

The final stage of the "Swimming for All" project began today at the Baku Aquatic Palace
Azerbaijan Swimming Championship kicks off
27 November 15:10
Swimming

Azerbaijan Swimming Championship kicks off

The Azerbaijan Open Winter Swimming Championship has officially begun
Azerbaijani underwater swimmers set a record in Chisinau: "We achieved excellent results"
27 November 13:06
Swimming

Azerbaijani underwater swimmers set a record in Chisinau: "We achieved excellent results"

The athlete shared his success at the international competition held in Chisinau, Moldova

Most read

Former national football player was elected the country's president
14 December 15:52
Football

Former national football player was elected the country's president

Kavelashvili's swearing-in ceremony will be held on December 29
Mbappe did not participate in the Christmas event of Real - REASON - PHOTO
14 December 15:46
Football

Mbappe did not participate in the Christmas event of Real - REASON - PHOTO

Florentino Perez led the event, which was attended by the club's honorary president Jose Martinez Pirri

He was selected as the best for the fourth time
14 December 16:34
Football

He was selected as the best for the fourth time

Mbappe scored 56 points in the survey. He is five points ahead of Arsenal's William Saliba in the second place
Javid Huseynov: "The field did not allow us to play"
14 December 17:29
Football

Javid Huseynov: "The field did not allow us to play"

Head coach of Sabail evaluated the away match