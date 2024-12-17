Third Final Stage of ‘Parlag Ulduz’ Children's Swimming League to be held

The third final stage of the "Parlag Ulduz" Children's Swimming League will kick off in Baku.

According to the press service of the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation, nearly 200 athletes will compete in the event, Idman.biz reports.

The final stage of the "Parlag Ulduz" Children's Swimming League, which will take place in the Baku Aquatics Palace, will last for one day. The winners will be awarded diplomas and medals. Additionally, the swimmers with the highest points will be included in the Baku city team.

The tournament will be held on December 28, organized by the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation and the Baku City Youth and Sports Department.

Idman.biz