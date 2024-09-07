Tamerlan Abdullazade: "We will recreate the National Team on Water Polo"

"The tournament in Azerbaijan will be organized in Azerbaijan."

The statement came from Vice President of the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation Tamerlan Abdullzade, sports.

He said that the national team of water polo shows the feasibility: "We have 8 clubs in this sport. Among them Qarabag club is especially different. We will arrange the tournament soon. The main purpose of this is to rebuild the national water polo. Nationality will not simply cover a age category. We will choose athletes in the age category."

Banu Husseinli

Idman.biz