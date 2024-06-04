Final stage of the "Swimming for All" completed in Baku - PHOTO

The final stage of the "Swimming for All" project among member and observer countries of the Organization of Turkic States has been concluded in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that the tournament lasted two days in the Baku Aquatics Palace with the cooperation of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation.

In the competition, there are 15 different age categories (under 9 years old, 9-10 years old, 11-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-16 years old, 17-19 years old, 20-24 years old, 25-29 years old, 30-34 years old, 35-39 years, 40-44 years, 45-49 years, 50-54 years, 55-59 years and over 60 years) participants swam.

According to the results of the second day, Narmin Ramazanova was awarded the first place and Ayan Guliyeva the second place among girls under 9 years of age. Among the boys, Yusif Shafiyev was the first. Tunar Mammadli finished the race in the second place, Abdullah Mehraliyev in the third place.

Among 9-10-year-old girls, Beren Mutash took the highest place in the honorary chair. Veronika Navatorjina was awarded the second place, and Nilufar Hamidzade the third place. Among the boys, Taylan Özgür Uzun, Abbas Ibrahimov, Yusif Ismayilov stood out.

Among 9-10-year-old boys in paraswimming, Ali Huseynov took the first place and Murad Mammadov took the second place.

Among 11-12-year-old girls, Emine Doga Aktaş won the first place, Khumar Mustafayeva the second place, Margarita Maynitskaya and Deniz Topchubashova the third place. Among the boys, Tunch Uchan, Nihad Abdullayev and Huseyinagha Jafarov stood out.

Among 13-14-year-old girls, Slepenka Aleksandra finished the race in the first place, Veronika Shandibina in the second place. Among the boys, Selcuk Berker Erturk was the first. Yegor Maynitskiy and Farhad Shirmammadli were awarded the second and third places, respectively.

Melisa Sahin took the first place among 15-16-year-old girls. Among men, Timur Beker finished the race on the first place. Tural Atakishiyev and Seyid Mammadov completed the top-3.

Among 17-19-year-old women, Sudenas Cakmak and Milana Khalilova took the second and third places, respectively.

Among women aged 20-24, Alina Kostenko, Jeyda Dushkun, Dursun Bagyrova took place in the first "three". Among the men, Doğukan Demir, Jafar Mammadov and Vakil Vakilov were selected.

Among women aged 25-29, Huru Alicanova was placed on the highest level of the honorary chair. Among men, Bugra Buba was the first, ahead of all his competitors. Vusal Isgandarli finished the race in the second place, and Ilkin Guliyev in the third place.

At the end, the winners were awarded.

Idman .biz