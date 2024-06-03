Turkish swimmer: "It's a great feeling to have my name in sports books"

"I am very pleased to have participated in the "Swimming for All" competition held in Azerbaijan."

Turkish swimmer Nesrin Arslan told Idman.biz.

She evaluated the final stage of the "Swimming for All" project among member and observer countries of the Organization of Turkic States held in Baku. According to Arslan, she passed certain levels and reached the decisive stage: "I believed that the one who signed first will get a good result here as well. We are deeply grateful to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan Swimming Federation. They welcomed and hosted us in a very grand way. Baku and the places we stayed are very beautiful. Baku Aquatics Palace is quite a great place. The water factor here is very different. For this reason, a person can easily swim in water. I am here for the first time."

Arslan, who set a record by swimming across the Marsh sea from England to France, said that she was happy that he would go down in history: "I swam in 15 hours and 47 minutes. I was very happy to be able to do it in positive 13-degree water. It's a great feeling to still have my name in sports books like this."

The 67-year-old veteran swimmer said that he has been practicing this sport since she was 7 years old: "I have been swimming for 60 years. I am a physical education teacher and give swimming lessons. So far, I have helped thousands of children in this field. I continue to participate in open sea races. I try to be an inspiration to all young women in the Turkish world."

It should be noted that in the final stage, athletes from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus compete in the 15-year-old category.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz