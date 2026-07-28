28 July 2026
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Government employees compete in shooting tournament in Baku - PHOTO

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28 July 2026 14:58
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Government employees compete in shooting tournament in Baku

A clay target shooting tournament for employees of Azerbaijani state institutions has been held in Baku.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the competition was jointly organised by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Shooting Federation at the Baku Shooting Centre. A total of 28 participants representing 12 government institutions competed in the event.

In the women's competition, Ilaha Chalabiyeva of the Ministry of Youth and Sports claimed first place. Malakhanim Mammadova of the Ministry of Emergency Situations finished second, while her teammate Aynur Mammadova completed the podium in third.

The men's title went to SOCAR representative Royal Allahverdiyev. Tural Hasanli of the Ministry of Emergency Situations took second place, while Asad Muftaliyev of the State Migration Service finished third.

The tournament was organised to promote shooting sports and encourage greater participation in sporting activities among employees of state institutions.

Idman.Biz
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