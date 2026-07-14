Ruslan Lunyov: I'm still not back to my best after injury

Azerbaijani shooter Ruslan Lunyov says he has not yet returned to his best form despite winning two gold medals at the Lapua European Cup in Mäniku, Estonia.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Azerbaijan national team member believes his recovery from last year's injury is progressing in the right direction.

"It feels great. After the injury I suffered last year, I have been gradually getting back to my previous level, and my results reflect that. I'm still not where I want to be, but I feel better with every competition. Winning two gold medals at the European Cup shows that we are moving in the right direction and gives me extra motivation for the upcoming events," Lunyov said.

He stressed that representing Azerbaijan on the international stage is a source of great pride.

"These medals mean more than just victories. They also secured my qualification for the European Cup Finals, which gives me even greater responsibility. I will do everything I can to perform successfully there as well," he added.

Lunyov also revealed his main goals for the remainder of the season.

"One of my main objectives is to perform well at the European Cup Finals. However, the most important event this year will be the World Championships in Qatar in November. We will compete there for qualification spots for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. My main goal is to win a medal at the World Championships, finish in the top three and secure an Olympic quota place," he said.

Lunyov claimed his two gold medals in the 25m Standard Pistol and 25m Center Fire Pistol events.