15 July 2026
EN

Ruslan Lunyov: I'm still not back to my best after injury

Shooting
News
14 July 2026 15:53
36
Ruslan Lunyov: I'm still not back to my best after injury

Azerbaijani shooter Ruslan Lunyov says he has not yet returned to his best form despite winning two gold medals at the Lapua European Cup in Mäniku, Estonia.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Azerbaijan national team member believes his recovery from last year's injury is progressing in the right direction.

"It feels great. After the injury I suffered last year, I have been gradually getting back to my previous level, and my results reflect that. I'm still not where I want to be, but I feel better with every competition. Winning two gold medals at the European Cup shows that we are moving in the right direction and gives me extra motivation for the upcoming events," Lunyov said.

He stressed that representing Azerbaijan on the international stage is a source of great pride.

"These medals mean more than just victories. They also secured my qualification for the European Cup Finals, which gives me even greater responsibility. I will do everything I can to perform successfully there as well," he added.

Lunyov also revealed his main goals for the remainder of the season.

"One of my main objectives is to perform well at the European Cup Finals. However, the most important event this year will be the World Championships in Qatar in November. We will compete there for qualification spots for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. My main goal is to win a medal at the World Championships, finish in the top three and secure an Olympic quota place," he said.

Lunyov claimed his two gold medals in the 25m Standard Pistol and 25m Center Fire Pistol events.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan national shooting championships conclude in Baku
6 July 14:15
Shooting

Azerbaijan national shooting championships conclude in Baku - PHOTO

More than 100 athletes compete for national titles and places on the national team

Azerbaijan’s Nurlana Jafarova reaches ISSF World Cup final in Almaty
5 May 16:10
Shooting

Azerbaijan’s Nurlana Jafarova reaches ISSF World Cup final in Almaty

Shooter impresses in women’s skeet event to secure place among leading contenders
Emin Jafarov: “My father will always remain my inner compass”
25 February 15:47
Shooting

Emin Jafarov: “My father will always remain my inner compass”

The head of Azerbaijan’s shooting federation on leadership, legacy and life beyond the firing line
Irada Ashumova: “We will not take part in the European Championship in Yerevan”
6 January 13:47
Shooting

Irada Ashumova: “We will not take part in the European Championship in Yerevan”

Azerbaijan shooting team decides to skip the continental event scheduled in Armenia
Azerbaijani shooter sets a new world record at ISSF World Championship - PHOTO
8 November 2025 16:39
Shooting

Azerbaijani shooter sets a new world record at ISSF World Championship - PHOTO

Nigar Nasirova wins silver in 50m pistol event despite finishing second
Emin Jafarov elected to European Shooting Confederation Executive Board
27 October 2025 15:26
Shooting

Emin Jafarov elected to European Shooting Confederation Executive Board

Azerbaijan Shooting Federation Secretary General joins ESC leadership as Aleksandr Ratner re-elected president

Most read

FIFA appoints Ivan Barton to referee France vs Spain World Cup semifinal
13 July 09:46
World football

FIFA appoints Ivan Barton to referee France vs Spain World Cup semifinal

Salvadoran official will take charge of the second semifinal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Rodri sends message to Lamine Yamal ahead of World Cup semifinal
13 July 14:01
World Cup 2026

Rodri sends message to Lamine Yamal ahead of World Cup semifinal

The Spain midfielder says the teenage star must learn to stay calmer during matches despite his outstanding maturity
Harry Kane presents David Beckham with England Legacy Cap
13 July 12:41
World Cup 2026

Harry Kane presents David Beckham with England Legacy Cap

The former captain received commemorative cap No. 1078 during England's World Cup camp in Miami
Four possible World Cup finals promise historic storylines
13 July 11:31
World Cup 2026

Four possible World Cup finals promise historic storylines

Spain, France, Argentina and England remain in contention, with every potential final offering a unique chapter in football history