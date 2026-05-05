5 May 2026
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Azerbaijan’s Nurlana Jafarova reaches ISSF World Cup final in Almaty

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5 May 2026 16:10
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Azerbaijan’s Nurlana Jafarova reaches ISSF World Cup final in Almaty

Azerbaijani shooter Nurlana Jafarova has qualified for the final of the ISSF World Cup taking place in Almaty.

According to İdman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijan Shooting Federation, Jafarova delivered a strong performance in the women’s skeet competition, earning her place in the final stage of the tournament.

The athlete stood out for her consistency and accuracy throughout the qualification rounds, finishing among the top competitors in a highly competitive field that features many of the world’s leading shooters.

The ISSF World Cup is one of the key events in the international shooting calendar, often serving as a benchmark ahead of major championships and Olympic qualification cycles. Reaching the final places Jafarova in contention for a medal and further strengthens Azerbaijan’s presence in the discipline.

The final is set to take place in the coming days, where Jafarova will compete for a podium finish against elite rivals.

Idman.Biz
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