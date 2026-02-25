Emin Jafarov: “My father will always remain my inner compass”

Clay shooting is a sport where everything can be decided by a single breath. Emin Jafarov is a prominent figure in the discipline – a second-generation shooter who now combines the roles of Secretary General of the national federation and head coach of the Azerbaijan team.

In an interview with Idman.Biz, Jafarov spoke candidly about sport, responsibility and the influence of his father.

- Why did you step away from elite competition so early and choose an administrative career?

- I wouldn’t say I stepped away. I would rather say I changed the format of my involvement. I have always wanted to contribute not only on the shooting range but also to the development of the system as a whole: training conditions, international partnerships and opportunities for young athletes. Administrative work is also service to national sport, simply at a different level of responsibility.

- When difficult decisions have to be made, does the head coach or the secretary general in you prevail?

- I wouldn’t divide the roles in that way. In my work I try to be guided primarily by the interests of the team. When it comes to purely sporting matters, professional coaching assessment takes priority, while organisational and strategic issues require a managerial approach. In practice, these roles complement each other and allow for balanced decisions.

- Your father, Hafiz Jafarov, led the national team for many years. Do you often recall his advice? Is there anyone now who can replace him as a mentor?

- My father will always remain an inner compass in difficult moments. His experience, principles and attitude to work shaped me profoundly. He cannot be replaced. Of course, there are people whose opinions I value and with whom I can consult, but I cannot single out one person as a constant adviser.

- Are you a competitive person? Have you ever taken part in friendly bets?

- Competitive spirit is essential in sport, but it must be controlled. In shooting especially, composure and self-control are crucial. In my younger years, of course, there were occasions when we shot “for fun” or with something at stake, but over time you realise your main opponent is yourself and your previous result.

- Do you often feel the need to be alone? Where do you go to gather your thoughts?

- With such a demanding workload, moments of solitude are necessary, although it is not easy to find time for them. Sometimes simple silence, a walk or an hour without a phone is enough. I do have favourite places, but it is less about a specific location and more about a state of mind where you can reflect and recharge.

- What are the three key qualities of a good shooter?

- Concentration, psychological resilience and discipline. In our sport, results depend not on physical strength but on the ability to control yourself.

- What is the fundamental difference between men and women in clay shooting?

- There is almost no difference in technique or rules. The variation may lie in psychology: some are more meticulous and consistent, others more aggressive in approach. Ultimately, however, it is the individuality of the athlete that matters, not gender.

- When will Azerbaijan produce another Zemfira Meftahatdinova?

- Athletes of that calibre emerge as the result of long-term, systematic work that combines talent, professional preparation and favourable conditions for development. In Azerbaijan, sport traditionally receives strong state support, which allows the federation and coaches to build an effective system for nurturing reserves and supporting current athletes. We are working deliberately to create the conditions for new champions to emerge, and I am confident that Azerbaijani shooting will continue to produce outstanding athletes of international level who carry forward our proud traditions.