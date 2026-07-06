Azerbaijan national shooting championships conclude in Baku - PHOTO

The Azerbaijan National Shooting Championships have concluded successfully at the Baku Shooting Centre following five days of competition, İdman.Biz reports.

Organised jointly by the Azerbaijan Shooting Federation and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the event brought together 102 athletes representing different regions of the country. Competitors contested individual and mixed-team events in pistol and rifle disciplines, with a total of 160 starts recorded throughout the championship.

The tournament served as an important opportunity for shooters to demonstrate their technical skills and compete for places on Azerbaijan's national team ahead of upcoming international competitions.

Among the standout performers, Hanna Aliyeva claimed the women's 25m pistol title, while Olympian Ruslan Lunev won the men's 25m pistol event. Alimammad Huseynov captured gold in the 50m rifle three positions competition, and Rasul Mammadov topped the podium in the 50m pistol event.

In the 10m air pistol events, Haji Musayev won the men's title and Sofiya Barkhalova triumphed in the women's competition. Ramiz Khalilov secured victory in the 10m air rifle discipline before teaming up with Jala Bayramova to win the mixed-team air rifle event.

The mixed-team 10m air pistol title went to the duo of Haji Musayev and Hanna Aliyeva.

At the conclusion of the championships, winners and medalists were presented with medals, diplomas and trophies. The competition also played a key role in evaluating athletes' readiness for future international tournaments and in shaping Azerbaijan's national squad.