10 May 2024
Azerbaijani sambo fighter defeats Armenian and becomes the European Champion – VIDEO

10 May 2024 16:45
The European Sambo Championship, held in Novi Sad, Serbia, has ended.

According to the information given to Idman.biz by the Azerbaijan Sambo Federation, the Azerbaijani national team finished the competition with 3 medals.
2022 world prize winner Elvin Bagirov (64 kg) won the European champion in adults for the first time, defeating Narek Dallakian (Armenia) 5:0 in the final. Amil Gasimov won this title among adults for the last time 8 years ago. In 2016, he was the strongest on the continent in the competition held in Kazan, Russia.
Also, Rasul Aydamirov (98 kg) and Nijat Mammadli (58 kg) won the match for the 3rd place and got a bronze medal.
It should be noted that the competition will continue with the European Championship of youth and teenagers on May 11-12.

Idman.biz

