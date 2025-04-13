Azerbaijani sailors have left for Slovenia to participate in the international competition - PHOTO

The sailors who will represent Azerbaijan in the Easter Regatta 2025 international competition to be held in Izola, Slovenia, have been determined.

Azerbaijan Sailing Federation has released information about this, Idman.biz reports.

Under the leadership of the team leader Burcu Algon Giorgianni and coach Panagiotis Papadakis, Emel Mammadli, Kamal Bashirli, Furkan Mustafayev, Amelia Aliyeva, Yagmur Hasanli and Amira Bayramova will compete in the tournament.

The team left for Slovenia today to participate in the competition to be held on April 16-20.

Idman.biz