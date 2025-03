Azerbaijani sailors will participate in international tournaments in Slovenia this April.

According to AZERTAC, a training camp for the Optimist class and the Easter Regatta race will be held in Portorož from April 12-21 for children born between 2011 and 2014, Idman.biz reports.

The Azerbaijani team will send six athletes to compete in this prestigious event.

