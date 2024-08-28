28 August 2024
Azerbaijan team is in the Suleymanpasha Optimist Cup

28 August 2024 13:03
Azerbaijan national sailing team will participate in the international tournament.

It was announced by the press service of the Azerbaijan Sailing Federation, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani athletes will participate in the VIII International Suleymanpasha Optimist Cup. Coach Panagiotis Papadakis' students Kamilla Hasanova, Amira Bayramova, Mansur Samadzade, Sema Mansurzade, Kamal Bashirli, Yagmur Hasanli and Nurlan Aghazade will fight for the prizes. Four of them will participate in an international competition for the first time and gain experience at this level. Burcu Algon Giorgianni will lead our team.

The competition in Turkiye will take place on September 1-5 in Suleymanpasha (Tekirdag).

Idman.biz

