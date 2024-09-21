Awarding ceremony of SFA Federation Cup 2024 winners - PHOTO

From September 19 to 21, the SFA Federation Cup 2024 was held with the support of the Sailing Federation of Azerbaijan (SFA) and Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO).
The tournament was held in Optimist, ILCA 4 and Windsurf classes, as reported by Idman.biz.
Furkan Mustafayev won the first place in the overall competition in the Optimist class. Yagmur Hasanli took the first place in Optimist Girls and Optimist Junior classes.
Fidan Aghazade won the first place in ILCA 4 class. Young athletes have achieved great success by demonstrating their abilities.
At the awarding ceremony of the winners of the SFA Federation Cup-2024 the Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov, Deputy Minister Mariana Vasileva, President of the Azerbaijan Sailing Federation Gudrat Gurbanov, Deputy Chairman of ASCO Zaur Naghiyev, Head of the Sports Department of MYS Elnur Mammadov, Vice President of the Federation Bucu Algon Giogianni is involved.
Winners of SFA Federation Cup 2024
Windsurf Open class
1st place: Jabi Aghayev
2nd place: Ruslan Abbasov
3rd place: Elnur Iskenderov
Optimist General class
1st place: Nargiz Mammadova
2nd place: Furkan Mustafayev
3rd place: Davud Babazada
Optimist Girls class
1st place: Nargiz Mammadova
2nd place: Emel Mammadli
3rd place: Yagmur Hasanli
Optimist Junior class
1st place: Yagmur Hasanli
2nd place: Nurlan Aghazade
3rd place: Giorgi Grigolia
ILCA 4th class
1st place: Fidan Aghazade
2nd place: Nazrin Mammadova
3rd place: Bahadir Mammadli
SFA Federation Cup has been traditionally held for the seventh year. Athletes from Georgia and Malta also participated in this year's competitions.
Idman.biz