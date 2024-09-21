Awarding ceremony of SFA Federation Cup 2024 winners - PHOTO

From September 19 to 21, the SFA Federation Cup 2024 was held with the support of the Sailing Federation of Azerbaijan (SFA) and Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO).

The tournament was held in Optimist, ILCA 4 and Windsurf classes, as reported by Idman.biz.

Furkan Mustafayev won the first place in the overall competition in the Optimist class. Yagmur Hasanli took the first place in Optimist Girls and Optimist Junior classes.

Fidan Aghazade won the first place in ILCA 4 class. Young athletes have achieved great success by demonstrating their abilities.

At the awarding ceremony of the winners of the SFA Federation Cup-2024 the Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov, Deputy Minister Mariana Vasileva, President of the Azerbaijan Sailing Federation Gudrat Gurbanov, Deputy Chairman of ASCO Zaur Naghiyev, Head of the Sports Department of MYS Elnur Mammadov, Vice President of the Federation Bucu Algon Giogianni is involved.

Winners of SFA Federation Cup 2024

Windsurf Open class

1st place: Jabi Aghayev

2nd place: Ruslan Abbasov

3rd place: Elnur Iskenderov

Optimist General class

1st place: Nargiz Mammadova

2nd place: Furkan Mustafayev

3rd place: Davud Babazada

Optimist Girls class

1st place: Nargiz Mammadova

2nd place: Emel Mammadli

3rd place: Yagmur Hasanli

Optimist Junior class

1st place: Yagmur Hasanli

2nd place: Nurlan Aghazade

3rd place: Giorgi Grigolia

ILCA 4th class

1st place: Fidan Aghazade

2nd place: Nazrin Mammadova

3rd place: Bahadir Mammadli

SFA Federation Cup has been traditionally held for the seventh year. Athletes from Georgia and Malta also participated in this year's competitions.

Idman.biz