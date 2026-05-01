Start time confirmed for President Cup sailing event in Baku

The start time for the President Cup sailing competition on Baku Boulevard has been officially announced.

According to İdman.Biz, the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation confirmed that the regatta will take place on 2-3 May, with races beginning at 11:00 each day.

The event is dedicated to the 103rd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and forms part of a wider series of sporting activities held across the country in his honour.

The competition will be staged along Baku Boulevard, near the Yacht Club, offering a scenic setting on the Caspian Sea for both participants and spectators.

Sailing has been gaining increased attention in Azerbaijan in recent years, with authorities aiming to develop water sports infrastructure and encourage youth participation through high-profile events such as the President Cup.

The regatta is expected to attract both local athletes and international guests, further strengthening Baku’s reputation as a host city for diverse sporting competitions.