1 May 2024
Rowing
News
1 May 2024 17:34
Elnur Mammadov: "The President Cup is getting more and more successful every year"

"This tournament, dedicated to the 101st birth anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, is becoming more and more successful every year."

Idman.biz reports that Elnur Mammadov, the head of the sports department of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, told journalists at the awarding ceremony of the first day of the President's Cup international regatta, which started in Sugovushan.

He said that holding the first day of the competition in our historic land is a matter of pride: "Each of us is proud of this."

Mammadov considered it a good thing that our rower Diana Dymchenko won a license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games: "We did not have a license of this type in Tokyo-2020. That's why it's so nice to get a rowing license this time. This is considered the success of the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation and the coaches in general. I congratulate everyone."
It should be noted that on the first day of the regatta, Amil Ramazanov (2006-2007) was 3rd in the 200 m kayaking.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

