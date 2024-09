The triathlon competition at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games has been postponed.

Organizing Committee of the competition released information about this, Idman.biz reports.

The reason is the low quality of water in the Seine River. According to information from the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), today's competition will take place tomorrow.

During the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, training and competition were postponed due to the low quality of water in the river.

Idman.biz