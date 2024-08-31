31 August 2024
EN

Paris 2024: Konul Suleymanova was 11th

Paris-2024
News
31 August 2024 14:00
54
Paris 2024: Konul Suleymanova was 11th

Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games continue.

Azerbaijani paraswimmer Konul Suleymanova took her second test, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani representative competed in S2 category in 50 meters backstroke. In her second attempt in the French capital, Konul was 5th in the group and 11th in the final list with a time of 1:52.64 minutes. With that, Suleymanova finished her speech in the French capital.

She was 5th in her group in 100m swimming in the same category and method.

The final stage in this type will start at 21:50.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Paris 2024: Aybeniz Babayeva took 14th place
15:39
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Aybeniz Babayeva took 14th place

Para-athlete competitions continue at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games
Azerbaijani Paralympic champion: "The comments were motivating, I felt your confidence"
14:45
Paris-2024

Azerbaijani Paralympic champion: "The comments were motivating, I felt your confidence"

"I am proud of myself, I am very happy."

Paris 2024: Olokhan Musayev took the 6th place
09:39
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Olokhan Musayev took the 6th place

Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games continue
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Imamaddin Khalilov on winning Paralympic gold - PHOTO
09:11
Paris-2024

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Imamaddin Khalilov on winning Paralympic gold - PHOTO

"I congratulate both athletes and wish them new victories!"
Paris 2024: Imameddin Khalilov is the Paralympic champion! - PHOTO
00:45
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Imameddin Khalilov is the Paralympic champion! - PHOTO

Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games continue
Paris 2024: Azerbaijani paratrooper was 13th
30 August 16:16
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Azerbaijani paratrooper was 13th

Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games continue

Most read

Paris 2024: Jahan Musayev's opponent has been determined
29 August 17:57
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Jahan Musayev's opponent has been determined

Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games continue
The Conference League draw has been made
30 August 17:47
World football

The Conference League draw has been made

The draw for the League stage of the Conference League was made today
Paris 2024: Suleymanova was 5th in the group
29 August 12:30
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Suleymanova was 5th in the group

Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games continue
22 matches in the Conference League: Trabzonspor home test
29 August 14:27
World football

22 matches in the Conference League: Trabzonspor home test

The return matches of the playoffs in the Conference League will be concluded today