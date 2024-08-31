Paris 2024: Konul Suleymanova was 11th

Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games continue.

Azerbaijani paraswimmer Konul Suleymanova took her second test, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani representative competed in S2 category in 50 meters backstroke. In her second attempt in the French capital, Konul was 5th in the group and 11th in the final list with a time of 1:52.64 minutes. With that, Suleymanova finished her speech in the French capital.

She was 5th in her group in 100m swimming in the same category and method.

The final stage in this type will start at 21:50.

Idman.biz