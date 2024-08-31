31 August 2024
EN

Paris-2024
News
31 August 2024 09:39
47
Paris 2024: Olokhan Musayev took the 6th place

Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games continue.

Today the paraathlete of the Azerbaijan national team, Olokhan Musayev, joined the fight, Idman.biz reports.

The winner of Beijing 2008 performed in nuclear propulsion in the F55 category. 11 Paralympians competed for medals in this category. Olokhan finished the Paralympics in the 6th place with a result of 11.44 m. Rujdi Rujdi (Bulgaria), who won the champion title, showed a result of 12.40 m.

Azerbaijan national para-athletic team went to the French capital with 5 representatives.

Idman.biz

