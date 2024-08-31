Paris-2024: Imameddin Khalilov is the Paralympic champion! - PHOTO

Paris-2024 Summer Paralympic Games continue.

Idman.biz informs that on the second day of the competition, another parataekwondo player of the Azerbaijan national team joined the fight.

Parataekwondo

70 kg, K44

Imamaddin Khalilov started the Paralympics from the 1/4 finals. Our representative who faced Michel Ernesto Walker (Cuba) won with a score of 12:2. Khalilov faced Uzbekistan's Javokhir Alikulov in the semi-finals. Imameddin defeated the opponent with a score of 7:2. He faced Turkey's Fatih Çelik in the final. Khalilov won with a score of 15:2 and became the Paralympic champion.

It should be noted that on the first day of the Paralympics, our parataekwondo athlete Sabir Zeynalov (58 kg, K44) won a bronze medal.

