30 August 2024
EN

Sabir Zeynalov: "I have new goals"

Paris-2024
News
30 August 2024 12:22
51
Sabir Zeynalov: "I have new goals"

"Winning a bronze medal at the Paralympic Games at the age of 19 is a very proud feeling."

It was said by parataekwondo player Sabir Zeynalov (category K44), who won a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games, Idman.biz reports.

The paralympian, who made history for the first time by climbing to the podium in 58 kg, said that he will fight to change it to gold in the next competition: "My goal was to return to the homeland as a champion. But due to some mistakes I missed the gold medal. Nevertheless, I managed to beat my Thai opponent for third place. I have new goals. I want to become the world and European champion, as well as win a gold medal at the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympics. I express my gratitude to our President Ilham Aliyev, First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Paralympic Committee, the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation and the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population for their support and attention."

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Paris 2024: Azerbaijani paratrooper was 13th
16:16
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Azerbaijani paratrooper was 13th

Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games continue
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Sabir Zeynalov on Paralympic bronze
06:53
Paris-2024

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Sabir Zeynalov on Paralympic bronze

"I sincerely congratulate the bronze medalist and wish all members of our national team strength, vitality, continued success, and victories!"
Paris 2024: Zeynalov won a bronze medal - PHOTO
29 August 21:58
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Zeynalov won a bronze medal - PHOTO

The parataekwondo competitions at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games have started today
Paris 2024: Jahan Musayev's opponent has been determined
29 August 17:57
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Jahan Musayev's opponent has been determined

Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games continue
Paris 2024: Suleymanova was 5th in the group
29 August 12:30
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Suleymanova was 5th in the group

Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games continue
Paris 2024: meeting with Azerbaijani paralympians in the athletes' village
28 August 17:07
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: meeting with Azerbaijani paralympians in the athletes' village

Officials of the National Paralympic Committee and the Ministry of Youth and Sports met with the members of the Azerbaijani national team who will participate in the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games

Most read

Paris 2024: Azerbaijan will have 18 representatives at the Paralympics
28 August 10:50
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Azerbaijan will have 18 representatives at the Paralympics

Parataekwondo player Royala Fataliyeva will not participate in the competition in the French capital
22 matches in the Conference League: Trabzonspor home test
29 August 14:27
World football

22 matches in the Conference League: Trabzonspor home test

The return matches of the playoffs in the Conference League will be concluded today
The football player who lost consciousness died
28 August 16:37
World football

The football player who lost consciousness died

A heart rhythm disorder was detected in the football player who was brought to the hospital
Paris 2024: Jahan Musayev's opponent has been determined
29 August 17:57
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Jahan Musayev's opponent has been determined

Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games continue