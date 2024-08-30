Sabir Zeynalov: "I have new goals"

"Winning a bronze medal at the Paralympic Games at the age of 19 is a very proud feeling."

It was said by parataekwondo player Sabir Zeynalov (category K44), who won a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games, Idman.biz reports.

The paralympian, who made history for the first time by climbing to the podium in 58 kg, said that he will fight to change it to gold in the next competition: "My goal was to return to the homeland as a champion. But due to some mistakes I missed the gold medal. Nevertheless, I managed to beat my Thai opponent for third place. I have new goals. I want to become the world and European champion, as well as win a gold medal at the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympics. I express my gratitude to our President Ilham Aliyev, First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Paralympic Committee, the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation and the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population for their support and attention."

