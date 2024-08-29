Paris-2024: Zeynalov won a bronze medal - PHOTO

The parataekwondo competitions at the Paris-2024 Summer Paralympic Games have started today.

Idman.biz reports that on the first day of the Azerbaijan national team, 1 paralympian stopped.

Parataekwondo

58 kg, K44

Sabir Zeynalov, who was released from the first round, faced Mitsuya Tanaka (Japan) in the 1/4 finals. The tense battle ended with the victory of our parataekwondo player. Zeynalov, who won with a score of 6:5, called the stage. He clarified his relationship with Turkey's Can Ozcan in the semi-finals. Sabir, who lost with 18:23, competed for bronze. Our parataekwondo player fought with Thai Tanva Taenkham and won a convincing victory - 12:3. This was the first medal of our team in the French capital.

It should be noted that our parataekwondo team went to the Paralympics with 3 people.

Idman.biz