28 August 2024
EN

Paris 2024: Azerbaijani Paralympians are waiting for the start

Paris-2024
News
28 August 2024 11:50
20
Paris 2024: Azerbaijani Paralympians are waiting for the start

The Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games will start today.

The opening ceremony of the competition in the capital of France will begin at 22:00 Baku time, Idman.biz reports.

Representatives of 169 countries will compete in the Paralympics, which will last until September 8. 549 medal sets will be found in 22 sports.

Azerbaijani national team will participate in the Summer Paralympic Games for the 8th time in its history. At today's opening ceremony, the flag bearers of Azerbaijan national team will be para-taekwondo player Imamaddin Khalilov and para-athlete Lamiya Valiyeva.

Although the Azerbaijani national team won the right to be represented in Paris-2024 with 19 athletes, it went to France with 18 people. This was caused by Röyala Fataliyeva (52 kg) being removed from the team due to injury. Azerbaijani representatives will compete in 7 categories.

Paraathletics
Rufat Rafiyev (nuclear propulsion, F36)
Olokhan Musayev (nuclear propulsion, F55)
Said Najafzade (long jump, T12)
Orkhan Aslanov (long jump)
Lamiya Valiyeva (100 and 400 meters)

Parataekwondo
Sabir Zeynalov (58 kg, K44)
Imameddin Khalilov (70 kg, K44)
Abulfaz Abuzarli (80 kg, K44)

Paraswimming
Konul Suleymanova (50 and 100 meters backstroke, S2)
Raman Saley (50m and 100m freestyle, S12)
Veli Israfilov (100 meters breaststroke, SB13)

Parajudo
Dursadaf Karimova (+70 kg, J2)
Khatira Ismiyeva (+70 kg, J1)
Ilham Zakiyev (+90 kg, J1)

Para shooting
Kamran Zeynalov
Aybeniz Babayeva

Archery from a parabow
Jahan Musayev

Parapowerlifting
Jeyhun Mahmudov (54 kg)

Azerbaijani paralympians won 19 medals in Tokyo 2020 held three years ago - 14 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze. In total, Azerbaijani representatives won 57 awards, including 23 gold, 19 silver and 15 bronze in the previous 7 competitions.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Chung-Won Choi: "I believe that we all remember the first World Championship held in Baku"
12:34
Paris-2024

Chung-Won Choi: "I believe that we all remember the first World Championship held in Baku"

"Representatives of 52 countries - a total of 121 participants - will compete for medals at our event in Paris."
Paris 2024: Azerbaijan will have 18 representatives at the Paralympics
10:50
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Azerbaijan will have 18 representatives at the Paralympics

Parataekwondo player Royala Fataliyeva will not participate in the competition in the French capital
Paris 2024: Meeting with licensees in the Taekwondo Federation - PHOTO
20 August 15:26
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Meeting with licensees in the Taekwondo Federation - PHOTO

The head coach of the team, Farid Taghizade, said that the parataekwondo players are in good shape and expressed his expectations from the Paralympics
Rufat Hajili: "We are looking forward to the start of Paris 2024" - INTERVIEW
20 August 11:35
Paris-2024

Rufat Hajili: "We are looking forward to the start of Paris 2024" - INTERVIEW

"I believe that our compatriots living in France will not leave our Paralympians alone"
Paris 2024: 1 million tickets for Paralympics have been sold
18 August 18:20
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: 1 million tickets for Paralympics have been sold

1 million tickets for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games have been sold
Elkhan Mammadov: "I am happy that I lived these moments" - VIDEO - PHOTO
16 August 15:51
Paris-2024

Elkhan Mammadov: "I am happy that I lived these moments" - VIDEO - PHOTO

Azerbaijani guest evaluated the victory of Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kg) at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games

Most read

Galatasaray wants revenge
27 August 11:07
World football

Galatasaray wants revenge

Today, the return matches of the Champions League play-off stage will start
World Championship: On the last day, Azerbaijan team won 1 silver and 1 bronze
26 August 09:00
Wrestling

World Championship: On the last day, Azerbaijan team won 1 silver and 1 bronze

The U-17 World Championship in wrestling, which was held in Amman, the capital of Jordan, was concluded
Gurban Gurbanov: "If they expect us to win, we are ready to fight on the field for 120 minutes" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO
27 August 17:37
Azerbaijan football

Gurban Gurbanov: "If they expect us to win, we are ready to fight on the field for 120 minutes" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO

"To get a good result tomorrow, every player must play the best game of his career"
Dinamo will come to Baku with injured players
26 August 13:12
Azerbaijan football

Dinamo will come to Baku with injured players

Dinamo Zagreb, the opponent of Qarabag in the Champions League playoff stage, will come to Baku with a full team