Paris 2024: Azerbaijani Paralympians are waiting for the start

The Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games will start today.

The opening ceremony of the competition in the capital of France will begin at 22:00 Baku time, Idman.biz reports.

Representatives of 169 countries will compete in the Paralympics, which will last until September 8. 549 medal sets will be found in 22 sports.

Azerbaijani national team will participate in the Summer Paralympic Games for the 8th time in its history. At today's opening ceremony, the flag bearers of Azerbaijan national team will be para-taekwondo player Imamaddin Khalilov and para-athlete Lamiya Valiyeva.

Although the Azerbaijani national team won the right to be represented in Paris-2024 with 19 athletes, it went to France with 18 people. This was caused by Röyala Fataliyeva (52 kg) being removed from the team due to injury. Azerbaijani representatives will compete in 7 categories.

Paraathletics

Rufat Rafiyev (nuclear propulsion, F36)

Olokhan Musayev (nuclear propulsion, F55)

Said Najafzade (long jump, T12)

Orkhan Aslanov (long jump)

Lamiya Valiyeva (100 and 400 meters)

Parataekwondo

Sabir Zeynalov (58 kg, K44)

Imameddin Khalilov (70 kg, K44)

Abulfaz Abuzarli (80 kg, K44)

Paraswimming

Konul Suleymanova (50 and 100 meters backstroke, S2)

Raman Saley (50m and 100m freestyle, S12)

Veli Israfilov (100 meters breaststroke, SB13)

Parajudo

Dursadaf Karimova (+70 kg, J2)

Khatira Ismiyeva (+70 kg, J1)

Ilham Zakiyev (+90 kg, J1)

Para shooting

Kamran Zeynalov

Aybeniz Babayeva

Archery from a parabow

Jahan Musayev

Parapowerlifting

Jeyhun Mahmudov (54 kg)

Azerbaijani paralympians won 19 medals in Tokyo 2020 held three years ago - 14 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze. In total, Azerbaijani representatives won 57 awards, including 23 gold, 19 silver and 15 bronze in the previous 7 competitions.

Idman.biz