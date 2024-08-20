Rufat Hajili: "We are looking forward to the start of Paris 2024" - INTERVIEW

Interview with Idman.biz by Rufat Hajili, head of the delegation of the Azerbaijani national team to the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games

- Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games are only a few days away. How do you assess the latest situation?

- Like everyone else, we are looking forward to the start of the prestigious competition. I am sure that our Paralympians will fight hard for medals again, as in the previous Summer Paralympic Games. The main goal of our Paralympians, who are constantly surrounded by the high attention and care of the head of the country Mr. Ilham Aliyev, is a successful performance in the most prestigious competition of the quadrennial. Paralympic champions Ilham Zakiyev, Dursadaf Karimova, Raman Salei, Olokhan Musayev, Orkhan Aslanov and Lamiya Valiyeva are among our paralympians. We believe in every member of our team. Our Paralympians are diligently preparing for Paris 2024. As you know, our athletes who won medals at the Olympic Games were received and honored by Mr. President Ilham Aliyev last week. This once again shows the attention of the head of state to sports.

- A group of our licensed paralympians is already in France.

- Yes, it was decided to continue the training of the members of our national team in para-athletics, para-swimming, parachuting and para-archery for the Paralympics. At the same time, a training camp was organized for our parajudo and parataekwondo fighters in Zagatala and Guba, respectively.

- What steps have been taken to support our team? What events are planned with our embassy and diaspora in France?

- I believe that our compatriots living in France will not leave our Paralympians alone. In order for our representatives not to be left without support, the committee has done the appropriate work. In this regard, the State Committee for Work with Diaspora was addressed, and information about the competition schedule and venues of our athletes was sent. In addition, the delegation from Baku to Paris will support our Paralympians.

- Is the live broadcast of the race in our country on the agenda?

- Our main goal is to broadcast the competitions in which our Paralympians will fight. Negotiations with local television channels are ongoing in this direction. We are happy that we have channels that are interested in broadcasting the Paralympics by voting on our call. We also want to broadcast the Paralympic Games live on a local TV channel for the first time.

