Paralympic champion Shahana Hajiyeva joins Azerbaijan’s Emergency Ministry

Azerbaijan’s Paralympic champion Shahana Hajiyeva has been appointed to a position at the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES).

Idman.biz, citing Report news agency, reports that the appointment was made by an order signed by Minister Kamaladdin Heydarov.

Under the order, Hajiyeva has been assigned as the Chief Adviser of the Awareness Sector at the MES Sumgayit Regional Center.

Shahana Hajiyeva (48 kg) won a gold medal in judo at the 2021 Tokyo Summer Paralympic Games. She was also awarded the 1st-class “For Service to the Motherland” Order by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on September 6, 2021, for her achievements at the XVI Summer Paralympics and her contributions to Azerbaijani sports.

