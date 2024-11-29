Imamaddin Khalilov: "Taekwondo means life to me" - INTERVIEW

29 November 2024
Imamaddin Khalilov, the para-taekwondo champion who represented Azerbaijan at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games and claimed the top spot on the podium, shared his journey and thoughts with Gencexeber.az.

Idman.biz brings you the highlights of his inspiring interview:

- Mr. Khalilov, can you start by introducing yourself?
- I was born in 1998 in Ganja, Azerbaijan.

- When and how did you first get into taekwondo?
- My journey in taekwondo began in 2006. I decided to take up this sport to overcome my insecurities.

- What motivated you to choose taekwondo? What drew you to this sport?
- I wanted to be different from other children with physical disabilities. Taekwondo became my path to reconnect with life and find purpose.

- Are there any experiences from your past that you apply to taekwondo?
- I believe everything stems from the mind. Success is all about psychology, and I try to integrate that mindset into my approach to taekwondo.

- What does taekwondo mean to you?
- Taekwondo means life to me. It connects me to the world and strengthens my will to live.

- How do you organize your training routine? What does a typical day look like for you?
- I train daily and consistently participate in training camps to stay in top form.

- How do you handle physical or psychological challenges?
- When I face psychological difficulties, I think of my family first. I know that if I fall apart, my family will too. Their well-being gives me the strength to pull myself together.

The thought that other children with physical disabilities look up to me as a role model is my biggest source of motivation.

- What is your most significant achievement to date?
- My greatest achievement is becoming a Paralympic champion. Along with that, I’m a two-time world champion and have been ranked first in the global rankings for the past two years. I was the first Azerbaijani athlete to reach the top of the global rankings and the first para-taekwondo fighter to win both Paralympic and World Championship titles.

- What are your future goals?
- I hate losing. My ultimate goal has always been to remain undefeated.

- Who has been your toughest opponent? What was it like competing against them?
- My toughest opponent was a Mexican athlete who was the Paralympic champion before me. Our matches were always close, often decided by golden points with scores like 0-0 or 1-1. Competing against him was incredibly challenging.

- What other achievements do you aim for in the future?
- I’ve achieved almost everything an athlete could dream of in their career. But knowing that children with disabilities see me as their inspiration keeps me motivated to win. I don’t want them to witness me lose. My next goal is to become a Paralympic champion again.

- How has taekwondo changed your life?
- In the past, I wore a prosthetic arm due to my physical condition. However, after gaining recognition in taekwondo, I overcame my insecurities.

- Who has been your greatest support in life?
- My family is my greatest support. They’ve always been by my side. For seven years, I faced defeat after defeat, and during those times, only my family and close friends believed in me.

Idman.biz

