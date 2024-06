The next episode of Idman Bizimle has been released.

This time, the guest of the program was four-time world champion in para-athletics, two-time Paralympic medalist and world record holder Lamiya Valiyeva.

The record holder, who talked about her introduction to sports, explained the reasons why she chose athletics. The licensee, who is preparing for the Paris-2024 Summer Paralympic Games, noted that she has high expectations for herself in the French capital.

Idman.biz