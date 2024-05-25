A new record from Azerbaijan national team

The Azerbaijani national team in para-athletics has achieved a historic result.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan team achieved this record at the world championship held in Kobe, Japan.

Azerbaijani paralympians, who finished the competition with a total of 4 gold medals, achieved such a high result in the world championship for the first time. Until then, the best performance was recorded at the World Cup held in New Zealand in 2011 (3 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze).

It should be noted that at the world championship in Japan, Lamiya Valiyeva won two gold medals in running (100 meters, 400 meters), and Orkhan Aslanov and Said Najafzade won gold medals in the long jump.

Idman.biz