Astanov wins silver for Azerbaijan at Tunis Grand Prix

Azerbaijani para-athlete Elvin Astanov has claimed a silver medal at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix taking place in Tunis, Tunisia.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the information was confirmed by the National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan.

Competing in the F53 category shot put event, Astanov produced a best throw of 6.81 meters to secure second place on the podium and add another medal to Azerbaijan's tally at the competition.

The result continues a strong performance by the Azerbaijani team in Tunisia. Earlier in the tournament, Omar Bozbakhov (F57), Oloxan Musayev (F55) and Rufat Rafiyev (F36) also won silver medals in their respective categories.

Meanwhile, Samir Nabiyev (F57) earned a bronze medal, further underlining Azerbaijan's success at the international event.

The Tunis Grand Prix is one of the key competitions on the World Para Athletics calendar, attracting athletes from around the globe and providing valuable ranking points ahead of major international championships.

Azerbaijan's para-athletes have enjoyed increasing success in recent years, regularly competing for medals at World Championships, European Championships and the Paralympic Games.