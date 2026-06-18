18 June 2026
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Azerbaijan hosts inaugural national para swimming championship - PHOTO

Paralympism
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18 June 2026 11:46
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Azerbaijan hosts inaugural national para swimming championship - PHOTO

The first-ever Azerbaijan National Para Swimming Championship has officially begun in Sumgayit, marking an important milestone in the development of para sports in the country.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the competition is being held at the Sumgayit Paralympic Sports Complex under the organization of the Azerbaijan National Paralympic Committee.

The championship started at 11:00 a.m. and brought together para athletes from across the country to compete in the nation's first domestic championship dedicated exclusively to para swimming.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Azerbaijan National Paralympic Committee press secretary Farid Garazade welcomed the participants and highlighted the importance of ongoing efforts aimed at developing para sports in Azerbaijan.

He wished all athletes success and officially declared the competition open.

Organizers believe the championship will play a significant role in promoting para swimming, increasing interest in the sport and providing athletes with valuable competitive experience. The event is also expected to contribute to the identification and development of future talents capable of representing Azerbaijan at major international competitions.

The launch of the championship reflects the continued growth of the Paralympic movement in Azerbaijan, which has achieved notable success on the international stage in recent years.

Shahriyar Samadov
Idman.Biz
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