Theft of curling stones sparks controversy ahead of 2026 Winter Paralympics

The 2026 Winter Paralympic Games in Italy have been hit by an unexpected controversy even before the official start of the competition, after two curling stones were reportedly stolen from the Olympic venue in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Idman.Biz reports.

The incident occurred shortly before the opening ceremony and the first day of competition. World Curling official Chris Hamilton confirmed that two granite stones, each weighing around 19 kilograms, had been taken from the arena.

Local authorities have launched an investigation to determine how the heavy equipment was removed from the venue. Organisers have already reassured teams that spare stones are available and that the incident will not affect the competition schedule. Athletes were informed about the situation during a briefing ahead of the tournament.

Wheelchair curling mixed doubles is scheduled to run until 11 March, while the official opening ceremony of the Winter Paralympic Games is set to take place on 6 March.

Italy is hosting the Games across several Alpine venues, including Cortina d’Ampezzo, as the country prepares to welcome hundreds of athletes from around the world for one of the most significant events in Paralympic sport.