Three Azerbaijani paralympians to compete at VI Islamic Solidarity Games

At the VI Islamic Solidarity Games, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, three Azerbaijani Paralympic athletes will compete from November 17–21.

Idman.Biz reports, citing the National Paralympic Committee, that in para-athletics, Samir Nabiyev will compete in the F57 category in shot put and discus throw. In para-powerlifting, Jeyhun Mahmudov and Zahra Dadashova will compete in the lightweight category.

The para-athlete is being coached by head coach Oleg Panyutin, while the para-powerlifters are prepared by coach Taleh Maharramov.

