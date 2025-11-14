16 November 2025
Three Azerbaijani paralympians to compete at VI Islamic Solidarity Games

14 November 2025 17:54
At the VI Islamic Solidarity Games, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, three Azerbaijani Paralympic athletes will compete from November 17–21.

Idman.Biz reports, citing the National Paralympic Committee, that in para-athletics, Samir Nabiyev will compete in the F57 category in shot put and discus throw. In para-powerlifting, Jeyhun Mahmudov and Zahra Dadashova will compete in the lightweight category.

The para-athlete is being coached by head coach Oleg Panyutin, while the para-powerlifters are prepared by coach Taleh Maharramov.

