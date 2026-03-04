4 March 2026
IPC explains decision to block Ukraine’s map symbol on Paralympic team kit

Paralympism
News
A spokesperson for the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has explained why Ukraine’s national team was not allowed to include a map of the country on its official uniform for the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games, Idman.Biz reports.

According to the IPC, the design element was rejected because it falls under the organisation’s strict rules governing athletes’ apparel during the Paralympic Games. These regulations prohibit national anthem texts, motivational phrases and any public or political messages connected with national identity from appearing on team uniforms.

“The IPC rules regarding uniforms for the Paralympic Games prohibit texts of national anthems, motivational words, public or political messages or slogans related to national identity”, the spokesperson said.

“A map of a country also falls under this category, therefore one element of the uniform proposed by the National Paralympic Committee of Ukraine for the 2026 Games was not approved. The Ukrainian committee quickly suggested an alternative design, which was approved by the IPC”.

The 2026 Winter Paralympic Games will take place in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo from 6 to 15 March, bringing together hundreds of athletes from around the world to compete across multiple winter sports disciplines.

Idman.Biz
