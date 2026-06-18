18 June 2026
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Sports Ministry official hails launch of Azerbaijan's first para swimming championship

Paralympism
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18 June 2026 14:25
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Sports Ministry official hails launch of Azerbaijan's first para swimming championship

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Youth and Sports has welcomed the launch of the country's first-ever national para swimming championship, describing the event as an important step in the development of Paralympic sports.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the remarks were made by Aydin Mammadov, head of a sector at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, during the opening ceremony of the championship.

"On behalf of Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov and the Ministry, I would like to welcome all guests and our Paralympic athletes," Mammadov said.

He expressed confidence that the inaugural championship would make a significant contribution to the growth of Paralympic disciplines in Azerbaijan and become a long-term initiative.

"The organization of such a competition for the first time in our country will make an important contribution to the development of Paralympic sports. I believe this movement will continue on a sustainable basis. As a Ministry, we are always ready to support the development of Paralympic sports," he noted.

Mammadov also stressed that the health and well-being of citizens remain among the key priorities of state policy pursued by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

According to the official, every participant in the championship deserves recognition regardless of the final results.

"Every athlete taking part in this competition is already a winner for us, regardless of whether they win a medal or not. Each of you is a champion with enormous potential," he added.

The inaugural Azerbaijan Para Swimming Championship is being held in Sumgayit and is expected to play an important role in promoting inclusive sport, increasing participation and helping athletes gain valuable competitive experience for future national and international events.

Shahriyar Samadov
Idman.Biz
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