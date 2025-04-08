8 April 2025
EN

Deaflympics Could Be Held in Azerbaijan – PHOTO

Other
News
8 April 2025 14:39
18
Deaflympics Could Be Held in Azerbaijan – PHOTO

A meeting was held at the National Olympic Committee (NOC) with representatives of the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf (ICSD) and the European Deaf Sports Organization (EDSO).

The main goal was to strengthen the activities of the Azerbaijan Deaflympics Committee, develop deaf sports, and expand future cooperation opportunities, Idman.biz reports.

The meeting discussed how the resources of IKF and EDSO could support Azerbaijan's Deaflympics Movement. NOC Secretary General Azer Aliyev highlighted Azerbaijan's successes in international competitions and Paralympic Games, where the country won 19 medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Aliyev emphasized the importance of both physical and mental preparation for Deaflympics athletes, noting that Azerbaijan has not participated in Deaflympic Games before but will be represented successfully in Tokyo this year. He also mentioned the active role of the Azerbaijan Deaflympics Committee, established in 2023.

Adam Kosa, president of ICSD, praised Azerbaijan's attention to deaf sports and expressed confidence that this collaboration would lead to more success for Deaflympic athletes. Iosif Stavrakakis, president of EDSO, also supported deeper cooperation and expressed hope that Azerbaijan would participate as a guest in the upcoming Deaflympics in Tokyo.

At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to expand mutual cooperation, which would strengthen Azerbaijan's position in international sports and support the Deaflympics Movement. Azar Aliyev presented a special gift from the NOC to Adam Kosa.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Minister of Youth and Sports Meets with ICSD and EDSO Presidents – PHOTO
15:53
Other

Minister of Youth and Sports Meets with ICSD and EDSO Presidents – PHOTO

The meeting focused on the development of the Deaflympics movement in Azerbaijan
ISF U15 Gymnasiade: Day 3 SCHEDULE
09:45
Other

ISF U15 Gymnasiade: Day 3 SCHEDULE

The ISF U15 Gymnasiade School Sport Games continue in Serbia
Two medals at AJP Jiu-Jitsu Championship - PHOTO
7 April 14:24
Other

Two medals at AJP Jiu-Jitsu Championship - PHOTO

Azerbaijani Jiu-Jitsu athletes have achieved another success
ISF U15 Gymnasiade: Day 2 schedule
7 April 11:56
Other

ISF U15 Gymnasiade: Day 2 schedule

On the second day of the competition, the Azerbaijani team will be represented in 10 sports disciplines

“Azerbaijan is my native country”: Serbian Sports Minister on friendship, sports and volleyball
6 April 18:00
Other

“Azerbaijan is my native country”: Serbian Sports Minister on friendship, sports and volleyball

Azerbaijani team is one of the teams with the largest squad at the current Games
April 6 - International Sports Day
6 April 17:30
Other

April 6 - International Sports Day

UN General Assembly adopted a decision on this in 2013

Most read

WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka receives gift from David Beckham after Miami Open triumph
7 April 15:21
World football

WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka receives gift from David Beckham after Miami Open triumph

Sabalenka—who resides in Miami—attended Inter Miami's recent match against Toronto FC
Manchester derby today
6 April 14:23
Football

Manchester derby today

In the 31st round, Manchester United will host their arch-rival Manchester City
Barcelona’s winning streak ends — Who’s still going strong?
6 April 10:27
Football

Barcelona’s winning streak ends — Who’s still going strong?

Barcelona’s impressive 9-game winning streak in La Liga has come to an end

WATCH: Jude Bellingham kicks VAR monitor after Valencia draw - VIDEO
7 April 13:14
Football

WATCH: Jude Bellingham kicks VAR monitor after Valencia draw - VIDEO

Jude Bellingham may face another suspension after a video surfaced showing him kicking a VAR monitor