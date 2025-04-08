Deaflympics Could Be Held in Azerbaijan – PHOTO

A meeting was held at the National Olympic Committee (NOC) with representatives of the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf (ICSD) and the European Deaf Sports Organization (EDSO).

The main goal was to strengthen the activities of the Azerbaijan Deaflympics Committee, develop deaf sports, and expand future cooperation opportunities, Idman.biz reports.

The meeting discussed how the resources of IKF and EDSO could support Azerbaijan's Deaflympics Movement. NOC Secretary General Azer Aliyev highlighted Azerbaijan's successes in international competitions and Paralympic Games, where the country won 19 medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Aliyev emphasized the importance of both physical and mental preparation for Deaflympics athletes, noting that Azerbaijan has not participated in Deaflympic Games before but will be represented successfully in Tokyo this year. He also mentioned the active role of the Azerbaijan Deaflympics Committee, established in 2023.

Adam Kosa, president of ICSD, praised Azerbaijan's attention to deaf sports and expressed confidence that this collaboration would lead to more success for Deaflympic athletes. Iosif Stavrakakis, president of EDSO, also supported deeper cooperation and expressed hope that Azerbaijan would participate as a guest in the upcoming Deaflympics in Tokyo.

At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to expand mutual cooperation, which would strengthen Azerbaijan's position in international sports and support the Deaflympics Movement. Azar Aliyev presented a special gift from the NOC to Adam Kosa.

Idman.biz