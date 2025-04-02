Farid Gayibov: “Azerbaijan will organize this significant event at the highest level”

“March, the month when nature awakens, also holds significant meaning for Azerbaijani sports.”

The Minister emphasized that this year's Sports Day coincides with the 30th anniversary of the historic meeting between our National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the Azerbaijani sports community, Idman.biz reports.

“For 20 years, March 5th has been celebrated as Physical Education and Sports Day in our country. In recent years, we have also marked the beginning of March as Sports Week. This year, our Sports Day coincides with the 30th anniversary of the historic meeting between our National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the Azerbaijani sports community. Since that pivotal moment, Azerbaijani sports, supported by state care, have, as our Great Leader once said, become the strongest means of showcasing the symbols of Azerbaijan's independence to the world. To commemorate this milestone, the Ministry of Youth and Sports has produced a documentary titled "The Turning Point," reflecting Heydar Aliyev's critical role in the development of Azerbaijani sports, his attention and care for athletes, and his contributions to the rise of sports in our country. Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, this policy continues successfully, and our sporting achievements continue to grow year by year.

We began "Sports Week" in Baku with a series of events and continued in our "Sports Capital" Gabala with a sports parade. Various sports were showcased during the parade, with athletes and sports enthusiasts participating actively. In Gabala, we also attended the opening of the First Forum of Sports Volunteers from Turkic States. I would like to express my gratitude to the District Executive Power for their support in the successful launch of the "Sports Capital" project in Gabala.

In Baku, we organized a "Donate Blood, Save Lives" campaign, a master class on ice for the children of martyrs and veterans, various sports competitions for the elderly, fun sports climbing with orphanages, a mobile "Healthy Life" project, and various competitions in badminton, billiards, table tennis, shooting, and chess among sports federations, teachers, students, media representatives, and embassies. The "Open Sports Day" project and other events covered various aspects of sports and reached a wide audience.

As part of "Sports Week," women from various sectors participated in a bicycle race organized along the Seaside Boulevard. The participation of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder of the IDEA Public Union, inspired women to actively engage in sports and choose a healthy lifestyle. I deeply appreciate Leyla Aliyeva's constant support for athletes and young people.

In line with tradition, I also met with the heads of sports federations. During the meeting, we discussed the development of sports, the current situation, and future prospects. I had the opportunity to meet with athletes who have successfully represented our country in international competitions and hear their impressions. In Gabala, meetings with regional administrators, UGIMs, and other organization leaders were crucial for evaluating the development of sports and setting future goals.

In March, I had several meetings aimed at enhancing cooperation and discussing prospects in the field of youth and sports. I met with Roy Baker, President of the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations (WAKO), Isyaka Abdulgadir Imam, Secretary-General of the D-8 Economic Cooperation Organization, and Nasser Abdul Karimi, Ambassador of Palestine to Azerbaijan, where we discussed joint projects, future work, and other matters of mutual interest. Additionally, I exchanged ideas on personal development goals with Insafali Samadov, the winner of the "Yuksalish" competition, as part of a mentorship program.

This month, our athletes achieved remarkable success and reached the top in the world arena. Baku hosted the World Cup in Artistic Gymnastics, where gymnast Nikita Simonov won a gold medal, successfully representing our country. This is Simonov’s second medal of the season. Our wrestlers also represented our country successfully at the European Championship. Our freestyle wrestlers won 9 medals and took first place in the team competition. Our women wrestlers won 2 gold and 1 bronze medal, achieving historic results. Our Greco-Roman wrestlers also contributed to this success with 4 medals.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports continues to implement various initiatives to increase sports achievements and encourage the international representation of our athletes. As a result of a vote at the Ministry's Collegial Session, Aliya Pashayev, Farida Azizova, Orkhan Safarov, Dadash Dadashbeyli, and Khayyam Orujov were selected as "Sports Ambassadors" for 2025. These individuals have achieved high success in their respective fields and represented our country internationally. I congratulate the selected ambassadors and wish them success in their activities.

The decision to allocate special space for sports at the Novruz celebration organized by the Baku City Executive Power in the Narimanov District is a wonderful initiative. Promoting mass sports and a healthy lifestyle is of great importance. Various sports demonstrations and the "Healthy Life" project, organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, gave participants the opportunity to engage in active and enjoyable activities. These kinds of events not only enhance the joy of the holiday but also promote the popularization of sports.

During my visit to Gusar, I held a citizen reception and listened to the concerns of the residents of Guba and Gusar. I also met with students at the Gusar Vocational School, where we discussed their social activities, interests, and future plans. Direct communication with young people in such meetings helps us tailor our projects to their needs and desires. Additionally, I met with the leaders and representatives of youth organizations. We held discussions on the activities of these organizations and the plans for the future during a meeting organized by the Public Council under the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has successfully completed several projects as part of its grant competition. Projects such as "Olympic Movement on Wikipedia," "Fighting New Ideological Threats and Protecting National Identity in the Post-War Period," "Youth Development Program in Rural Communities," "Support for Regional Youth Initiatives in Environmental Protection," "Four-Leaf Clover," and others play a crucial role in educating young people, supporting their development, and encouraging beneficial initiatives for society. The "The WeekEND - II" camp held at the Guba Olympic Sports Complex, as well as the volunteer camp for organizations participating in the "Constitution and Sovereignty Year" training and volunteer movement, offered participants the chance to relax and engage in various activities. I believe such camps help strengthen the spirit of friendship and cooperation among young people.

As you know, the CIS Games, which will be held in 23 sports across 7 cities of our country, are just 6 months away. Preparations for the Games are continuing according to plan. I believe these Games will support the development and popularization of sports in our regions. Additionally, under the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, major repairs, renovations, and landscaping works are being carried out in the cities and sports facilities where the Games will take place. These efforts will leave a valuable legacy for our regions even after the Games. I am confident that Azerbaijan will organize this significant event at the highest level, and the Games will become a true celebration in our country.

The highlight of March, which began with "Sports Week," was the celebration of Novruz, our ancient holiday, with the Ministry's staff under the hashtag #birkimibirlikde. I believe that the arrival of spring and the revival of nature will inspire our youth, empower our athletes, and bring new hopes and victories.

Idman.biz