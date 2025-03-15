Several specializations canceled at ASA - PHOTO

The next meeting of the working group on sports and service specialties was held at the Azerbaijan Sports Academy (ASA).

The event was chaired by the co-chair of the Working Group, ASA Vice-Rector for Education Ulker Babayeva, Idman.biz reports

The main subject of discussion at the meeting was the approval of various specializations at the master's level in the specialties of Coaching, Transport Service, Social Work, Tourism and Hotel Management.

The administrative and pedagogical staff of Baku State University, Azerbaijan Technical University, Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University, Azerbaijan Tourism and Management University, Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Art and other higher education institutions, as well as representatives from the labor market, decided to add several specializations to the list, change the names of some, and cancel several specializations based on discussions.

Finally, the list of specializations at the master's level in sports and service specialties was approved by voting.

Idman.biz