Document signed to host European Games in Istanbul

European Olympic Committees (EOC), Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality and the Turkish National Olympic Committee have signed a document to host the 2027 European Games in Istanbul.

The signing of the agreement during the 54th EOC General Assembly in Frankfurt is an official confirmation that the main European multi-sport competition will be held in Turkiye in two years, Idman.biz reports.

The full sports program of the IV European Games will be approved at the end of this year.

The signing ceremony was attended by EOC President Spiros Kapralos, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and Turkish NOC President Ugur Erdener.

Kapralos expressed his confidence that the next European Games will be successful: "Together we will raise the European Games to new heights and I am sure that Istanbul 2027 will be a truly world-class event that will unite athletes and spectators."

