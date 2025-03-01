Agajan Abiyev awarded with the Olympic Wreath award

Agajan Abiyev, President of the National Olympic Academy of Azerbaijan, Honorary Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee (NOC), has been awarded the Olympic Wreath award of the European Olympic Committee.

The specialist, who holds the Shohrat and Sharaf orders, was awarded this award at the 54th General Assembly of the European Olympic Committees held in Frankfurt, Germany, Idman.biz reports.

The award was presented to Azer Aliyev, Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan, at the General Assembly.

Idman.biz