European Olympic Committees prepare for elections

The 54th General Assembly of the European Olympic Committees (EOC) will commence on February 28 in Frankfurt, Germany.

The event, which will run until March 1, will be election-focused, Idman.biz reports.

During the assembly, members will vote for the organization's president, vice president, secretary general, treasurer, and the new EOC Executive Committee. The current president, Spyros Capralos, is the sole candidate for re-election.

Additionally, ahead of the General Assembly, the EOC Executive Committee will hold a meeting on February 27.

