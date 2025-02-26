26 February 2025
EN

European Olympic Committees prepare for elections

Other
News
26 February 2025 16:05
13
European Olympic Committees prepare for elections

The 54th General Assembly of the European Olympic Committees (EOC) will commence on February 28 in Frankfurt, Germany.

The event, which will run until March 1, will be election-focused, Idman.biz reports.

During the assembly, members will vote for the organization's president, vice president, secretary general, treasurer, and the new EOC Executive Committee. The current president, Spyros Capralos, is the sole candidate for re-election.

Additionally, ahead of the General Assembly, the EOC Executive Committee will hold a meeting on February 27.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Ministry of Youth and Sports pays tribute to the victims of the Khojaly massacre - PHOTO
15:14
Other

Ministry of Youth and Sports pays tribute to the victims of the Khojaly massacre - PHOTO

Today marks the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide

Thirty-three years pass since Khojaly genocide
00:00
Other

Thirty-three years pass since Khojaly genocide

As a result of this tragedy, 613 Khojaly civilians were killed
Next Meeting of the Working Group on Preparation for the III CIS Games Held
25 February 12:47
Other

Next Meeting of the Working Group on Preparation for the III CIS Games Held

Active preparations are underway for the III CIS Games
2025 roadmap was discussed at AMADA
25 February 12:12
Other

2025 roadmap was discussed at AMADA

The first meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) for 2025
Weekly sports schedule: International competitions featuring Azerbaijani athletes
25 February 11:26
Other

Weekly sports schedule: International competitions featuring Azerbaijani athletes

Azerbaijani athletes are set to compete in multiple international tournaments this week
Ogtay Gasimzada elected President of the Esports Federation - PHOTO
24 February 15:11
Other

Ogtay Gasimzada elected President of the Esports Federation - PHOTO

Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, welcomed the participants and wished them success

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo finds investor to buy Valencia
25 February 15:07
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo finds investor to buy Valencia

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly on the verge of acquiring Spain’s crisis-hit club, Valencia
Istanbul derby: Galatasaray vs. Fenerbahce
24 February 11:00
Football

Istanbul derby: Galatasaray vs. Fenerbahce

Today's Istanbul derby will feature a crucial clash between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce

Zira - Kapaz match rescheduled again
24 February 14:41
Football

Zira - Kapaz match rescheduled again

The Misli Premier League Round 24 fixture between Zira and Kapaz has been rescheduled once again

Napoli fall, Atalanta and Juventus secure three points - VIDEO
24 February 09:12
Football

Napoli fall, Atalanta and Juventus secure three points - VIDEO

The matches of the 26th round in Italy’s Serie A took place