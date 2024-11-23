24 November 2024
Minister Farid Gayibov meets athletes around the bonfire at the III Sports Festival - PHOTO - VIDEO

News
23 November 2024 10:59
Minister Farid Gayibov meets athletes around the bonfire at the III Sports Festival - PHOTO - VIDEO

During the III Sports Festival held in Guba, Sports Capital, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov met with participants around a bonfire.

According to Idman.biz, the minister had a conversation with the athletes and answered their questions. The event concluded with a traditional Yalli dance performance by children.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Minister Mariana Vasileva, Director of the Sports Department Elnur Mammadov, Sports Ambassadors Aliye Pashayeva, Farida Azizova, Khayyam Orudzhov, Ilgar Gurbanov, Orkhan Safarov, and Turkish shooting athlete, Paris 2024 Summer Olympic silver medalist, Sevval Ilayda Tarhan.

