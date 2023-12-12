Zemfira Meftahatdinova: "Heydar Aliyev's presentation of the medals to us was a great stimulus"

"The people of Azerbaijan commemorate the memorial day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev with great respect and reverence. The independence and victory of our country is a clear example of its immortal heritage and visionary policy".

Zemfira Meftahatdinova, the Olympic Champion, vice-president of the Azerbaijan Shooting Federation and the National Olympic Committee, told Idman.biz about the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.



He said that as a result of the Great Leader's attention and care to sports, today Azerbaijan is known as a sports country in the world: "Heydar Aliyev had a special attitude to sports even in the early days of his leadership of Azerbaijan in the Soviet era. After he came to power, it was a big turning point in sports as well as in all fields. The construction of Olympic sports complexes, the construction of sports facilities, the holding of international competitions in the Land of Fire and similar events resulted in the development of sports in our country. Mr. President Ilham Aliyev continues the successful policy of a genius even today at a high level."



Emphasizing that the National Leader always takes care of athletes, Meftahatinova said that she met him for the first time on March 5, 1995, at a big sports event: "At the event, awards were presented to coaches, sports figures, and at the same time athletes. I also received the "Taraggi" medal from the state for the first time there. The Great Leader personally presented us with those medals. Of course, these awards were a great incentive for us. There he talked with us, gave his tasks and recommendations. Later, Heydar Aliyev took part in the departure ceremony of the Sydney-2000 Summer Olympic Games, blessed the team and wished us success to represent Azerbaijan properly. We also returned home with 2 gold and 1 bronze medals at the Olympics. On October 18 of the same year, our unforgettable leader, who met with us again, awarded me the "Shohrat" Order. All these are unforgettable moments for me. It is very nice to be honored by our national leader and to have the opportunity to meet him. He is an immortal personality for me and the people of Azerbaijan."



Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz