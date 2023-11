Ticket sales for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games continue.

Idman.biz reports that another 400,000 tickets for various sports have been put on sale.

Before that, tickets were sold by lottery.

It should be noted that the Summer Olympic Games will be held in France for the 3rd time after 1900 and 1924. The competition will be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Idman.biz