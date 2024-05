Azerbaijan will be represented in the triathlon competition of the Olympic Games for the third time.

Idman.biz reports that Rostislav Pevtsov won the license to Paris.

He will participate in the Olympics for the third time. His license was approved by World Triathlon. Pevtsov took 52nd place in the newly announced final Olympic ranking.

Spain, France and Germany have obtained more licenses. Three triathletes will represent these countries in the men's individual competition.

