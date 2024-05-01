1 May 2024
EN

Leader in the post-Soviet – ANALYSIS

Olympics 2024
Analytics
1 May 2024 13:45
Leader in the post-Soviet – ANALYSIS

The full list of badminton players who will participate in the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that 173 athletes will compete for medals in the French capital.

5 Sets of Medals in 9 Days

Badminton players will determine the winners of 5 sets of prizes. Men and women will try their strength both individually and in pairs. Mixed pairs will also compete for victory. They will start fighting on July 27, the next day. Individual competitions will start on the 29th of the month. The winners will be announced on August 2-5. In total, the competition of badminton players will last 9 days. 43 men and 38 women will join the individual fight. 16 duets will perform in all three doubles competitions.

Record from Azerbaijan

The Azerbaijani national team will be represented by two badminton players in the French capital. Ade Resky Dwicahyo (men, individual) and Keisha Fatima Zahra (women, individual) will fight for the prizes. This is our team's record at the Olympics. Our badminton national team, which made its debut in Tokyo 2020, was represented by only one athlete. Keisha will go down in history as our first female badminton player to experience Olympic excitement.

Dwicahyo’s second chance

Unlike Keisha, who will be an Olympic debutant, Ade participated in the multi-sport event three years ago. He failed to qualify for the group stage of Tokyo-2020. Dwicahyo won one victory. He defeated Vietnamese Nguyen Tien Minh in two sets. Denmark's Anders Antonsen won the round as the first of the three-member group by defeating both his opponents.

48 Countries in Paris

Only 48 countries will be represented in the upcoming Olympics. Azerbaijan is among them. Only one country - China - has obtained the maximum number of licenses. Asians have two licenses in each category. Japan and South Korea have acquired 8 licenses each. The European leader in badminton, where Asians are the hegemon, is Denmark - 6 licenses.

Leader in post-Soviet

In general, only 21 European countries will be represented in badminton. Countless countries from the former USSR have won this right. Azerbaijan is the leader of the post-Soviet space. Only Azerbaijan will send two badminton players to Paris. In Estonia, Kazakhstan and Ukraine, this figure is equal to 1. By the way, only one badminton player from Turkiyre got a license.

Country

M

MP

W

WP

MW

L

I

Demon

2

2

2

2

2

10

16

Japan

2

1

2

2

1

8

12

C. Korea

1

1

2

2

2

8

12

Denmark

2

1

1

1

1

6

9

Indonesia

2

1

1

1

1

6

9

Thailand

1

1

2

1

1

6

9

Malaysia

1

1

1

1

1

5

8

France

1

1

1

1

1

5

7

India

2

1

1

1

5

7

USA

1

1

1

1

1

5

7

Chinese Taipei

1

1

1

1

4

6

Hong Kong

1

1

1

1

4

6

Canada

1

1

1

3

4

Czechia

1

1

1

3

4

Germany

1

1

1

3

4

B. Britain

1

1

1

3

4

Australia

1

1

2

4

Bulgaria

1

1

2

3

The Netherlands

1

1

2

3

Azerbaijan

1

1

2

2

Belgium

1

1

2

2

Brazil

1

1

2

2

Ireland

1

1

2

2

Mauritius

1

1

2

2

Mexico

1

1

2

2

Singapore

1

1

2

2

Spain

1

1

2

2

Switzerland

1

1

2

2

Vietnam

1

1

2

2

Algeria

1

1

2

Austria

1

1

1

Salvador

1

1

1

Estonia

1

1

1

Finland

1

1

1

Guatemala

1

1

1

Hungary

1

1

1

Israel

1

1

1

Italy

1

1

1

Kazakhstan

1

1

1

Myanmar

1

1

1

Nigeria

1

1

1

Norway

1

1

1

Peru

1

1

1

CAR

1

1

1

Sri Lanka

1

1

1

Turkiye

1

1

1

Ukraine

1

1

1
UAE

1

1

1

43

16

38

16

16

125

173

M - men, MP - men's pairs, W - women, WP - women's pairs, MW - mixed pairs of men and women, L - general license, I - total number of athletes.

Vugar Kheyrullayev
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

AFFA vice-president appointed to EURO-2024
17:22
Football

AFFA vice-president appointed to EURO-2024

Thus, for the first time, a representative from Azerbaijan will participate in such a prestigious tournament
Paris-2024: 20 qualified athletes from Azerbaijan
10:10
Olympics 2024

Paris-2024: 20 qualified athletes from Azerbaijan

The Azerbaijani national team has obtained 2 more licenses for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games
Two Azerbaijani badminton players in Paris-2024 - EXCLUSIVE
30 April 22:32
Olympics 2024

Two Azerbaijani badminton players in Paris-2024 - EXCLUSIVE

The participants of the badminton competitions of the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games have been announced
Paris-2024 is in danger
30 April 16:09
Olympics 2024

Paris-2024 is in danger

İt was caused by the spread of dengue fever in France
Paris-2024: Azerbaijan's number of licenses increased to 18
28 April 14:38
Olympics 2024

Paris-2024: Azerbaijan's number of licenses increased to 18

The Azerbaijani national team got 1 more license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games
Olympic ban on Kylian Mbappe
27 April 12:28
Football

Olympic ban on Kylian Mbappe

The Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games will be held from July 26 to August 11

Most read

Gurban Gurbanov left behind the head coaches of German and Italian clubs
30 April 16:52
Football

Gurban Gurbanov left behind the head coaches of German and Italian clubs

The new rating list of the world's best head coaches has been announced
4 champions for Qarabag
29 April 09:21
Football

4 champions for Qarabag

FCSB in Romania, Larne in Northern Ireland, Hamrun in Malta, Sellye in Slovenia won the title of champion
Ulviyya Fataliyeva becomes the European champion – FOR THE FIRST TİME
29 April 16:14
Chess

Ulviyya Fataliyeva becomes the European champion – FOR THE FIRST TİME

The 27-year-old Azerbaijani player has won the European Women's Chess Championship 2024
Shakhriyar declines and Ulviyya maintains her position
30 April 15:53
Chess

Shakhriyar declines and Ulviyya maintains her position

FIDE announced the standard top 100 players for April 2024