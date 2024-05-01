Leader in the post-Soviet – ANALYSIS

The full list of badminton players who will participate in the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that 173 athletes will compete for medals in the French capital.

5 Sets of Medals in 9 Days

Badminton players will determine the winners of 5 sets of prizes. Men and women will try their strength both individually and in pairs. Mixed pairs will also compete for victory. They will start fighting on July 27, the next day. Individual competitions will start on the 29th of the month. The winners will be announced on August 2-5. In total, the competition of badminton players will last 9 days. 43 men and 38 women will join the individual fight. 16 duets will perform in all three doubles competitions.

Record from Azerbaijan

The Azerbaijani national team will be represented by two badminton players in the French capital. Ade Resky Dwicahyo (men, individual) and Keisha Fatima Zahra (women, individual) will fight for the prizes. This is our team's record at the Olympics. Our badminton national team, which made its debut in Tokyo 2020, was represented by only one athlete. Keisha will go down in history as our first female badminton player to experience Olympic excitement.

Dwicahyo’s second chance

Unlike Keisha, who will be an Olympic debutant, Ade participated in the multi-sport event three years ago. He failed to qualify for the group stage of Tokyo-2020. Dwicahyo won one victory. He defeated Vietnamese Nguyen Tien Minh in two sets. Denmark's Anders Antonsen won the round as the first of the three-member group by defeating both his opponents.

48 Countries in Paris

Only 48 countries will be represented in the upcoming Olympics. Azerbaijan is among them. Only one country - China - has obtained the maximum number of licenses. Asians have two licenses in each category. Japan and South Korea have acquired 8 licenses each. The European leader in badminton, where Asians are the hegemon, is Denmark - 6 licenses.

Leader in post-Soviet

In general, only 21 European countries will be represented in badminton. Countless countries from the former USSR have won this right. Azerbaijan is the leader of the post-Soviet space. Only Azerbaijan will send two badminton players to Paris. In Estonia, Kazakhstan and Ukraine, this figure is equal to 1. By the way, only one badminton player from Turkiyre got a license.

Country M MP W WP MW L I Demon 2 2 2 2 2 10 16 Japan 2 1 2 2 1 8 12 C. Korea 1 1 2 2 2 8 12 Denmark 2 1 1 1 1 6 9 Indonesia 2 1 1 1 1 6 9 Thailand 1 1 2 1 1 6 9 Malaysia 1 1 1 1 1 5 8 France 1 1 1 1 1 5 7 India 2 1 1 1 5 7 USA 1 1 1 1 1 5 7 Chinese Taipei 1 1 1 1 4 6 Hong Kong 1 1 1 1 4 6 Canada 1 1 1 3 4 Czechia 1 1 1 3 4 Germany 1 1 1 3 4 B. Britain 1 1 1 3 4 Australia 1 1 2 4 Bulgaria 1 1 2 3 The Netherlands 1 1 2 3 Azerbaijan 1 1 2 2 Belgium 1 1 2 2 Brazil 1 1 2 2 Ireland 1 1 2 2 Mauritius 1 1 2 2 Mexico 1 1 2 2 Singapore 1 1 2 2 Spain 1 1 2 2 Switzerland 1 1 2 2 Vietnam 1 1 2 2 Algeria 1 1 2 Austria 1 1 1 Salvador 1 1 1 Estonia 1 1 1 Finland 1 1 1 Guatemala 1 1 1 Hungary 1 1 1 Israel 1 1 1 Italy 1 1 1 Kazakhstan 1 1 1 Myanmar 1 1 1 Nigeria 1 1 1 Norway 1 1 1 Peru 1 1 1 CAR 1 1 1 Sri Lanka 1 1 1 Turkiye 1 1 1 Ukraine 1 1 1 UAE 1 1 1 43 16 38 16 16 125 173

M - men, MP - men's pairs, W - women, WP - women's pairs, MW - mixed pairs of men and women, L - general license, I - total number of athletes.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz