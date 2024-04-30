Two Azerbaijani badminton players in Paris-2024 - EXCLUSIVE

The participants of the badminton competitions of the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani national team will be represented by two badminton players in the French capital.

This was caused by the positions of the Azerbaijani athletes in the Olympic ranking announced today by the International Badminton Federation. Ade Resky Dwicahyo and Keisha Fatima Zahra won the right to participate in individual competitions at the Olympics.

Although Dwicahyo with 29,677 points is 58th in the men's ranking, he qualified as the owner of 28th place due to the quota for representatives of the same country. With 25893 points, Kesha is 71st overall and 31st in license list.

It should be noted that Dwicahyo also competed in the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games.

Idman.biz