1 May 2024
EN

Two Azerbaijani badminton players in Paris-2024 - EXCLUSIVE

Olympics 2024
News
30 April 2024 22:32
Two Azerbaijani badminton players in Paris-2024 - EXCLUSIVE

The participants of the badminton competitions of the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani national team will be represented by two badminton players in the French capital.

This was caused by the positions of the Azerbaijani athletes in the Olympic ranking announced today by the International Badminton Federation. Ade Resky Dwicahyo and Keisha Fatima Zahra won the right to participate in individual competitions at the Olympics.

Although Dwicahyo with 29,677 points is 58th in the men's ranking, he qualified as the owner of 28th place due to the quota for representatives of the same country. With 25893 points, Kesha is 71st overall and 31st in license list.

It should be noted that Dwicahyo also competed in the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games.

Idman.biz

Related news

Paris-2024 is in danger
30 April 16:09
Olympics 2024

Paris-2024 is in danger

İt was caused by the spread of dengue fever in France
Paris-2024: Azerbaijan's number of licenses increased to 18
28 April 14:38
Olympics 2024

Paris-2024: Azerbaijan's number of licenses increased to 18

The Azerbaijani national team got 1 more license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games
Olympic ban on Kylian Mbappe
27 April 12:28
Football

Olympic ban on Kylian Mbappe

The Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games will be held from July 26 to August 11
Sports, Us and the Olympics: Discovering America - ANALYSIS
26 April 11:27
Olympics 2024

Sports, Us and the Olympics: Discovering America - ANALYSIS

There are 91 days left before the start of the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games

Paris 2024 Olympics: Virtual medal table
18 April 13:41
Olympics 2024

Paris 2024 Olympics: Virtual medal table

Predicted medal table for the Paris Olympics 2024
Count down from 100 for Paris-2024
17 April 12:57
Olympics 2024

Count down from 100 for Paris-2024

They will determine the winners of 329 prize sets

Most read

4 champions for Qarabag
29 April 09:21
Football

4 champions for Qarabag

FCSB in Romania, Larne in Northern Ireland, Hamrun in Malta, Sellye in Slovenia won the title of champion
Ulviyya Fataliyeva becomes the European champion – FOR THE FIRST TİME
29 April 16:14
Chess

Ulviyya Fataliyeva becomes the European champion – FOR THE FIRST TİME

The 27-year-old Azerbaijani player has won the European Women's Chess Championship 2024
Real's chases Turkish goalkeeper
30 April 10:10
Football

Real's chases Turkish goalkeeper

the Spanish giant is tracking Onuralp Cevikkan
Azerbaijan wrestling team for the license tournament
29 April 14:25
Wrestling

Azerbaijan wrestling team for the license tournament

The Azerbaijan national team will leave for Istanbul with 9 wrestlers