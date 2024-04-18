Paris 2024 Olympics: Virtual medal table

The favorites of the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the virtual medal list of the multi-sport competition has been announced.

The Top-10 includes countries that will receive 24 or more awards. The United States are once again predicted to win the most medals. China is second and Great Britain is third.

It should be noted that 329 sets of medals will be awarded at the Olympics, which will last from July 26 to August 11.