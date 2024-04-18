20 April 2024
EN

Paris 2024 Olympics: Virtual medal table

Olympics 2024
News
18 April 2024 13:41
Paris 2024 Olympics: Virtual medal table

The favorites of the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the virtual medal list of the multi-sport competition has been announced.

The Top-10 includes countries that will receive 24 or more awards. The United States are once again predicted to win the most medals. China is second and Great Britain is third.

It should be noted that 329 sets of medals will be awarded at the Olympics, which will last from July 26 to August 11.

Idman.biz

Related news

Count down from 100 for Paris-2024
17 April 12:57
Olympics 2024

Count down from 100 for Paris-2024

They will determine the winners of 329 prize sets
Towards Paris 2024: Torch has been lit
16 April 12:00
Olympics 2024

Towards Paris 2024: Torch has been lit

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, the event will be open to the public
Towards Paris: 20th Olympics for Azerbaijan – ANALYSIS
15 April 17:57
Olympics 2024

Towards Paris: 20th Olympics for Azerbaijan – ANALYSIS

The number of sports that Azerbaijan will be represented at the Summer Olympic Games
Paris-2024: Azerbaijan in the "Top-70" in the number of licenses
11 April 17:36
Olympics 2024

Paris-2024: Azerbaijan in the "Top-70" in the number of licenses

In total, the participation of 6,640 athletes in Paris-2024 has already been confirmed
Scandalous statement from the mayor of Paris
31 March 17:55
Olympics 2024

Scandalous statement from the mayor of Paris

"I want to inform the Ukrainian people and athletes that we support them"

Paris-2024: Azerbaijan's number of licenses increased to 11 - NAMES
25 March 14:55
Olympics 2024

Paris-2024: Azerbaijan's number of licenses increased to 11 - NAMES

This is the first license earned in trampoline gymnastics in the country's gymnastics history

Most read

Champions League RECORDS
18 April 10:27
Football

Champions League RECORDS

IFFHS has prepared a statistical report on the last game day of the stage
Emiliano Martinez silences the Lille fans
19 April 12:09
Football

Emiliano Martinez silences the Lille fans

Emi Martinez was not sent off despite second yellow card

PSG and Borussia in the semi-finals with a rematch - VIDEO
17 April 08:55
World football

PSG and Borussia in the semi-finals with a rematch - VIDEO

The other two semi-finalists will be announced on today
Haaland bought a share in the company
17 April 16:26
Football

Haaland bought a share in the company

This brand, which Haaland invested in, is a hair rubber manufacturer