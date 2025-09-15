15 September 2025
EN

Conor McGregor withdraws from Irish presidential race

MMA
News
15 September 2025 12:06
Former MMA fighter Conor McGregor has announced he is withdrawing from the race for the Irish presidency.

Idman.biz, citing Sky News, reports that in a social media post, McGregor said the decision followed careful reflection and consultations with his family. “This was not an easy decision, but it is the right one at this moment,” he wrote.

McGregor had declared his intention to run last September and was scheduled to address Dublin City Council and Kildare County Council meetings to secure a place on the October ballot. Candidates in Ireland must be nominated by either 20 members of parliament or four local authorities.

He described the election rules in Ireland’s “outdated constitution” as a “straitjacket” that prevents true democratic contests, claiming the system favors establishment-approved candidates. McGregor said his interest had highlighted this “democratic deficit.”

“This is not the end, but the beginning of my political journey,” he added. He pledged to continue serving Ireland globally, advocating socially and economically for the country. McGregor, 35, had recently lost a civil case over a 2018 assault claim, being ordered to pay nearly €250,000 in damages.

Despite stepping back, he emphasized, “This is a marathon. Not a sprint!”

